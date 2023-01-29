A 19-year-old was killed in a Jan. 29, 2023, crash in Milton Township. (Courtesy of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Milton Township.

Around 1:15 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to US-12 near Fir Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that an eastbound vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Gage Strawderman of Edwardsburg, ran off the roadway and hit several large trees.

Strawderman died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.