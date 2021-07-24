MDHHS: 17 COVID-19 cases connected to Faster Horses Festival

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say at least 17 COVID-19 cases have been connected to the Faster Horses Festival in Jackson County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a Saturday release that 17 cases were identified in attendees.

MDHHS is encourage people who attended Faster Horses, which took place from July 16-19, to get tested for COVID-19 if they are not vaccinated.

“Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, said in the release.

You can find a testing site online.