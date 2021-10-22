$16.7 million in grants given to state problem-solving courts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s problem-solving court programs have received $16.7 million in grants for the 2022 fiscal year.

The State Court Administrative Office awarded the grants to the programs, which include drug and sobriety courts, mental health courts and veterans treatment courts, the Michigan Supreme Court announced in a Friday release.

Program-solving courts address underlying issues nonviolent offenders may have to help keep them out of the criminal justice system.

A 2020 annual report found that graduates of the adult drug court program are almost two times less likely to have a new conviction within three years, and graduates of sobriety court are more than three times less likely to have a new convention within three years.

Mental health court graduates are two to three times less likely to commit another crime within three years, the Michigan Supreme Court said.

Around $10.5 million will be given to drug and sobriety courts, around $5.2 million will be given to mental health courts and around $1 million will be given to veterans treatment courts.