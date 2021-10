HART, Mich. (WOOD) — A 13-year-old has died after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Oceana County.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Silver Lake Dunes.

Authorities said a four-wheeler flipped over and a 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second 13-year-old was on a separate quad that also flipped over. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Additional details leading up to the crashes were not immediately known.