GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy is OK after surviving a 40-foot fall while rock climbing in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office told WJMN-TV rescue teams were called around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ishpeming. Two kids were riding their bikes along a trail when they stopped and climbed a rock face.

One of the boys made it up about 40 feet before he lost his grip and fell. The other boy used a cellphone to call 911.

The boy sustained only minor injuries but required search and rescue members to carry him about 20 yards to an all-terrain vehicle that transported him to a waiting ambulance.

Marquette County’s Search and Rescue squad told NBC-affiliate WLUC that the incident is a good reminder to always carry a cellphone and never hike or climb on your own.