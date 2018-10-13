11 baby bodies found in closed Detroit funeral home
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of 11 babies have been found in a funeral home that was closed six months ago.
Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs spokesman Jason Moon says inspectors found the bodies Friday at the Cantrell Funeral Home on the city’s east side.
Detroit police say eight or nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and the others in one or more caskets, all hidden in a ceiling. Police ordered a search of the building to ensure there are no additional bodies inside.
