BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced an investigation with federal, state and local agencies resulted in 11 people being charged with undisclosed crimes. A press conference Thursday afternoon will be held to release more information.

Totten’s office did announce that the individuals were from both Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor.

