HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Last week, 107 animals of various species were removed from a home near Niles.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control Division were sent to a home on Lilac Avenue near Huntly Road in Howard Township after receiving a search warrant to find animals “being kept in an inhumane manner.”

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 107 animals in a variety of species: dogs, cats, rabbits, goats, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, turtles and a crab.

Robert Dean Archer II was arrested on a bond revocation order. He is awaiting trial.

The case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for animal abuse charges.

The investigation is ongoing.