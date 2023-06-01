GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 10-year-old has been taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly stealing an SUV and running from police on the highway.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened Saturday in Buena Vista, just east of Saginaw. The first call came from OnStar to report a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on I-75. Shortly after, several people called 911 to report that a child was driving an SUV on the highway.

Troopers say they found the vehicle near Birch Run. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued on. Afterward, MSP says OnStar safely disabled the vehicle.

The driver clipped a guardrail and caused minor damage to the SUV before taking off on foot. The child was eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported.