1 stabbed at Niles Twp. Walmart

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was stabbed at a Niles Township Walmart Friday.

The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on 11th Street near Chestnut Lane.

A fight happened between two men which ended with one of them being stabbed, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The stabbing victim was brought to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

The sheriff’s department said there is no threat to the public.

The incident is still being investigated.

