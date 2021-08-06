1 stabbed at Niles Twp. Walmart

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was stabbed at a Niles Township Walmart Friday.
The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on 11th Street near Chestnut Lane.
A fight happened between two men which ended with one of them being stabbed, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
The stabbing victim was brought to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.
The sheriff’s department said there is no threat to the public.
The incident is still being investigated.