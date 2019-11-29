1 killed in residential fire in Ensley Twp.

Ensley Township, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a residential fire in Ensley Township early Friday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened shortly after midnight on East 128th Street near West County Lane.

Troopers say Rodolfo Quesada, 59, was found dead inside of the residence. He was alone at the time.

Authorities were able to identify the victim by using fingerprint identification technology.

Grant and Sand Lake Fire Departments extinguished the fire. Several agencies assisted on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.