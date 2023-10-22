MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed when a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree in Mason Township early Sunday morning.

Around midnight, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were told that officers with the Nappanee Police Department in Indiana were chasing a stolen vehicle into Cass County. The officers ended the chase when they lost sight of the stolen vehicle.

A short time later, a resident on Old 205 reported that a vehicle had crashed into a tree near Cassopolis Road.

Responding deputies found the passenger, 49-year-old Adrian Smith of Elkhart, dead. The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver had run away by the time deputies arrived. A police dog from the Michigan State Police was called to the scene and found the driver. He was taken into custody. His name has not been released pending arraignment.

The sheriff’s office said drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.