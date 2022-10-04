LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting involving two officers Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to a report of shots fired around 10:48 p.m. Monday night in the 2000 block of Malcolm X St.

That eventually led to a search warrant at a house related to several stolen cars around 5:15 a.m.

While officers tried to speak with the accused, they were threatened by a person with a weapon, police said.

Officers eventually retreated to the street for cover and several shots were fired from inside the house, police said.

Then someone came out of the house and continued firing shots at the officers, police said. At that point, police returned fire and hit the accused.

The officers said they recovered a gun and administered medical aid.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lansing police said the Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said the incident is still ongoing and the tactical team is ‘actively attempting to secure the scene at this moment.’

Meanwhile, roadways around the scene of the shooting have faced significant backups with road closures and construction both in the area.

Police have closed Malcom X Street at Olds Avenue.

A perimeter has been established and several local roads in the neighborhood are closed as well.

Eastbound I-496 traffic had been backed up over a mile, but had improved as of 8:45 a.m.

6 News is on the scene and we will continue to bring you more information throughout the day.