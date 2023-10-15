LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 69-year-old woman was killed in a Sunday morning crash on I-94 in Lake Township.

Around 5 a.m., deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office were sent to eastbound I-94 near mile maker 15 after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle rear-ended another.

One of the drivers, 69-year-old Lynn Calkins of Iowa, died at the hospital. The sheriff’s office said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The other driver was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.