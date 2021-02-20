1 killed in 3-car crash in Newaygo County

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a crash involving three vehicles in Newaygo County Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. in Ashland Township on M-37 near 120th Avenue.

According to the Michigan State Police, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 75-year-old man of Sparta, was driving north on M-37 when he crossed the centerline. The vehicle hit a Toyota pickup truck, driven by a 52-year-old man of Grant, head on.

A third vehicle, a Ford pickup truck heading south, could not stop and crashed into the two initial vehicles.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the third car, a 37-year-old man of Muskegon, and his 39-year-old passenger were not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.