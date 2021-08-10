1 killed, 3 injured in 3-car crash near Dowagiac

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Dowagiac Monday.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of M-51 and M-152 in Silver Creek Township, north of Dowagiac.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a GMC Sierra was turning westbound on M-152 from M-51 when he turned in front of a southbound Ford Fusion. The collision caused the Ford Fusion to hit a Ford F-150.

The driver of the GMC Sierra and two other passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. A third passenger, 21-year-old Elizabeth Schoen, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a CCSO news release.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.