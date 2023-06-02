The scene of a fatal crash in Jefferson Township on June 1, 2023. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man was killed in a Thursday evening crash in Jefferson Township.

Around 11 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to the area of Dailey Road near Yankee Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle was traveling south on Dailey Road. The driver, a 20-year-old Edwardsburg man, lost control and the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The passenger, 19-year-old Tarbor Lock of Niles, died at the scene, MSP said.

The Edwardsburg man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition has not been released.

MSP said that both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash, MSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.