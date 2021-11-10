1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash near Dowagiac

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed and another was injured in a fiery crash near Dowagiac Tuesday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the two-car crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on M-152 near Phillips Road in Silver Creek Township, north of Dowagiac.

The sheriff’s office said an eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound vehicle. The force of the crash caused the eastbound vehicle to roll over and both vehicles caught fire.

One of the drivers died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital and later released, according to CCSO.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers were wearing seat belts. It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.