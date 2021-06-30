1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating what caused a deadly crash on the edge of Ferris State University’s campus in Big Rapids last week.

The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety said authorities were called shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ives Avenue and South Street.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, authorities determined there was a dead passenger inside the fiery vehicle. He was later identified as 19-year-old Austin Tyler Bennett, of Morley.

While searching the area, BPDPS said a trail of blood was found moving away from the scene. The trail led authorities to the injured driver who was walking around campus, police said. 

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Riley David Pritchard, of Stanwood, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

