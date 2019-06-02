Michigan

1 injured in car crash near Mecosta

Posted: Jun 02, 2019

Updated: Jun 02, 2019

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a crash near Mecosta Sunday.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 90th Avenue at the 10 Mile Road intersection in Morton Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says a southbound driver attempted a U-turn in the intersection and pulled into the path of another southbound car.

The driver of the second car, a 54-year-old Barryton man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver who performed the U-turn, a 75-year-old Mecosta man, wasn't hurt.

