1 injured in car crash near Mecosta
MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a crash near Mecosta Sunday.
It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 90th Avenue at the 10 Mile Road intersection in Morton Township.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says a southbound driver attempted a U-turn in the intersection and pulled into the path of another southbound car.
The driver of the second car, a 54-year-old Barryton man, was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The driver who performed the U-turn, a 75-year-old Mecosta man, wasn't hurt.
