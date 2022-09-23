VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after an early Friday morning rollover crash in Volinia Township.
Around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Decatur Road north of Dutch Settlement Road for a crash.
Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by a 32-year-old Dowagiac woman, was heading southbound and went off the road and overturned. The vehicle came to a rest in a ditch.
The driver was taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition and the extent of her injuries are unknown.
It’s unclear if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.