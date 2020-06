One person was hurt in an ATV accident at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Oceana County on June 13, 2020.

MEARS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hurt in an ATV accident at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Oceana County Saturday.

Firefighters at the scene say a woman who was driving the ATV suffered a broken arm after the vehicle flipped over.

No one else was hurt.

Saturday was the official opening of the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.

The opening had been delayed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.