NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lawton man is in the hospital after a Saturday afternoon crash in Newberg Township.

Just before 5 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to M-60 near Robbins Lake Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Alek James Dahlgren of Cassopolis, was heading eastbound on M-60. There was a vehicle stopped in the road and Dahlgren swerved to miss it, sliding off the road and crashing into another vehicle that was stuck in the snow.

The passenger of the vehicle stuck in the snow, 73-year-old Stephen Edward Carroll of Lawton, was outside the vehicle and attempting to remove it during the crash. The sheriff’s office said he became stuck between the two vehicles and had to be extracted by emergency personnel.

Carroll was taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said speed for the road conditions is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.