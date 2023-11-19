PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a Sunday morning crash in Porter Township.

Around 5:20 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Lewis Lake Road and Hodgson Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that 19-year-old Caiden Adams of Colon lost control of his southbound vehicle and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Adams was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.