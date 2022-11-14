ST. JOSEPH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hit and killed in a Sunday evening crash in St. Joseph Township.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers with the St. Joseph Township Police Department were sent to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers learned that a pedestrian was hit in the southbound lane of Niles Road. Officers said they were wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.