1 death in MI from Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats

Apr 18, 2019

Apr 18, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are investigating after an outbreak of Listeria across multiple states, including Michigan.

There are eight reported cases of Listeria monocytogenes across four states, including one death reported in Michigan, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No further details about the deadly case were released.

There is evidence that indicates meats and cheeses sliced at deli counters may be contaminated and could be making people sick. Health officials have not named any stores or identified deli products that may have spread the bacteria.

The CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating food prepared at delis. Health officials are advising retails to clean and sanitize deli slicers and areas where deli products are stored or served. 

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and potentially deadly infections in young children, frail or older people, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages or stillbirths. 

Normally healthy people may suffer high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

