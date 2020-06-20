1 dead in Newaygo County crash

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person has died in a crash in Newaygo County.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday at M-37 and 96th Street in Ashland Township, south of Newaygo.

Deputies say a motorcycle and an SUV crashed into each other head-on.

The passenger in the motorcycle died at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.