1 dead after Mason County crash

CUSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A man is dead after his vehicle, that was modified as a derby car, left the roadway and struck an embankment in Mason County.

Deputies say just before 8 p.m. Friday night officers responded to a single vehicle crash. The Chevy Malibu was driving northbound on Tuttle Road when it drifted right and and went off the roadway.

21-year-old Izeek Ratliff of Scottville was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the vehicle was not road legal and had been modified as a “derby car”.

It unclear why the vehicle left the roadway. Sheriff’s are examining the vehicle in an effort to determine if there was a mechanical failure that contributed to the crash.

This crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mason County Sheriff’s Office.