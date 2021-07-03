1 dead after crash between ATV and pickup truck in Berrien Co.

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after a crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a pickup in Berrien County Saturday.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Hipps Hollow Road near Evans Road in Sodus Township.

A 23-year-old woman from Illinois was driving an ATV and was trailing behind her friends on ATVS and dirt bikes, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The group crossed Hipps Hollow Road to get to a trail and as she was trying to catch up she pulled into the path of a pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say she was pronounced dead on scene.

They say she was not wearing a helmet. They also say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The sheriff’s office has not released her name.

The pickup driver, a 16-year-old boy from Buchanan, was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.