1 dead after crash between ATV and pickup truck in Berrien Co.

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic berrien county sheriff's office_1520474610649.jpg.jpg

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after a crash between an all-terrain vehicle and a pickup in Berrien County Saturday.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Hipps Hollow Road near Evans Road in Sodus Township.

A 23-year-old woman from Illinois was driving an ATV and was trailing behind her friends on ATVS and dirt bikes, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The group crossed Hipps Hollow Road to get to a trail and as she was trying to catch up she pulled into the path of a pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say she was pronounced dead on scene.

They say she was not wearing a helmet. They also say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The sheriff’s office has not released her name.

The pickup driver, a 16-year-old boy from Buchanan, was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!