MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man died and two were injured in a crash just north of the Michigan-Indiana border.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on US-12 near Kensington Road in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. A black BMW 325 driven by a 58-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, was headed west on US-12 when it crossed the centerline. The BMW crashed into a silver Jeep Gladiator and a silver Nissan Frontier, deputies said.

The driver of the BMW died at the scene. Deputies identified him as Timothy Waudby.

The driver of the Jeep had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the Nissan had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to deputies.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, but said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash and all people involved were wearing seatbelts.