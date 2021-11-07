1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle hits deer

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Mecosta County Sunday evening.

It happened at 5:32 p.m. in Wheatland Township on 9 Mile Road near 50th Ave.

Mecosta County Sheriff say a 51-year-old Stanwood man and his 46-year-old wife were traveling westbound on 9 Mile Road when a deer ran out in front of the couple. The collision with the deer caused the male to lose control of his motorcycle resulting in both the driver and passenger to be ejected from the bike.

The female passenger died at the scene and the male driver was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids with minor injuries.