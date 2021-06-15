1 arrested after road rage incident on Mackinac Bridge

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Michigan’s environmental agency said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, it had approved construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air during a road rage incident on the Mackinac Bridge Saturday.

William Richard Pirkola, 65, of Ludington, told authorities that another driver, a 63-year-old Williamsburg man, would not let him merge while on eastbound US-2. It happened again when approaching the tollbooths on I-75.

After exiting the toll booth, the Williamsburg man merged in front of him and Pirkola struck the vehicle. The Williamsburg man exited his vehicle to confront Pirkola who then fired a handgun into the air.

Pirkola was arrested and lodged in the Mackinac County Jail.

A .40 caliber handgun and 9mm handgun were seized by troopers along with one spent .40 caliber cartridge, recovered from the driver’s side seat.

On Monday, Pirkola was arraigned in the 92nd District Court in Mackinac County on one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor.