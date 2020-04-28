1 arrested after police chase in Newaygo County

The Newaygo County K-9 team deployed after a car chase on April 27, 2020. (Courtesy)

GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after several police agencies were led on a car chase in Grant on Monday, Newaygo County deputies say.

Authorities say Grant police tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver ignored the officer’s lights. The car went east on 112 Street going toward the county line reaching 80 miles per hour.

The driver then crashed on Stanton Road near Newcosta Avenue and took off on foot, deputies say.

The Newaygo County K-9 team found the suspect after a search through the woods and several swamps.

Deputies say the suspect is a 35-year-old man of Sand Lake. He is being held at the Newaygo County Jail on charges of parole violation, fleeing and eluding and possession of methamphetamine.

The Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Central Michigan Enforcement Team and the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.