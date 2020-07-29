1 airlifted to hospital in Newaygo County crash

DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Several people were injured and one person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash near Freemont on Wednesday.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. in Dayton Township near West 24th Street and South Dickinson Avenue.

Authorities say five people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but an Aero Med helicopter flew one victim to the hospital.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.