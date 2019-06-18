1 airlifted to hospital after crash near Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman sustained serious injuries in a car crash south of Big Rapids Monday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 14 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said a car was broadsided by a truck. Authorities say the driver of the car didn’t see the truck as she attempted to turn onto 14 Mile Road.

The passenger in the car, an 18-year-old Big Rapids woman, was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital with injuries that may be life-threatening.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old girl from Paris, was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old Big Rapids woman, sustained minor injuries.

