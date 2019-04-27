Michigan

'Wheel of Fortune' host becomes chairman of Hillsdale College

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 06:47 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 06:50 PM EDT

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — Pat Sajak will take a "C'' for Chairman.

Hillsdale College in Michigan says the "Wheel of Fortune" host will lead the governing board at the small liberal arts school. Sajak has served on the board for more than a dozen years.

Sajak tells campus newspaper The Collegian that he's been preparing for months to succeed William Brodbeck by spending more time on campus with students and staff. College President Larry Arnn says Sajak has "calm and steady judgment" and a "wicked wit."

The post won't interfere with Sajak's television work. The college is located in Hillsdale, Michigan, about 100 miles southwest of Detroit.

