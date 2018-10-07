Michigan

$20 million Whiting Forest redevelopment project opens

Posted: Oct 07, 2018

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) - A new walkway built through the treetops of central Michigan is opening this weekend.

The Dow Gardens is opening its 1,400-foot-long canopy walk in Midland on Sunday.

The elevated walkway overlooks 54 acres of forest, ponds, meadows and an apple orchard. The walk's highest point is 40 feet off the ground.

The canopy walk is part of a $20 million project to redevelop the Whiting Forest that began in 2014. The project also added a kids' playground, a cafe, an apple orchard and two pedestrian bridges. More than 1,000 new trees were also planted.

The forest is owned by the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation. Foundation officials hope to encourage people to reconnect with nature and put down electronic devices.

