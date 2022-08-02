LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party canceled its Tuesday election watch party in Lansing over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning.

The party said ‘violent threats’ were made toward a female staff member at the party’s headquarters.

Lansing police tell 6 News they were called to the MI GOP Headquarters on Seymour Street around 7:42 a.m. for a threat complaint. When police arrived, the person who allegedly made the threats was no longer in the area, officials said.

LPD said officers maintained contact with the person who made the call from GOP headquarters in order to make sure the person doesn’t return and are paying extra attention to the area.

The Michigan Republican Party says the events Tuesday led them to cancel the watch party.

“This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said spokesman Gustavo Portela.