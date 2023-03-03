GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — March is Women’s History Month and to celebrate, Meijer is launching a new collection of products featuring the work of some local female artists.

Misty Gunter Russian is one of three midwestern women artists whose work is being featured in every Meijer supercenter in March. She said she was inspired to enter Meijer’s contest because of her two young daughters.

“That’s just an area that’s near and dear to my heart, and I had been kind of playing a little bit with some fall colors and some different types of flowers and I was thinking about how different women are so beautiful, just like diversity is so beautiful in nature,” said Gunter Russian. “And so I just wanted to kind of highlight how beautiful different women can be, that, you know, you don’t have to fit in a cookie cutter to be wonderful and beautiful.”

The collection includes a mix of paintings and digital artwork printed on stationary and other items.

Five percent of the sales from the collection will go to the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why” campaign.