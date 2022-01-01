Meet West Michigan’s first babies of 2022

A photo from Taylor Ballek/Spectrum Health Beat shows baby Lorenzo Pettis with his mother and father.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hospitals across West Michigan welcomed their first babies born in this new year.

(A photo from Taylor Ballek/ Spectrum Health Beat shows Lorenzo Pettis.)

Carlie Colantuono and Dennis Pettis are the proud of parents of Lorenzo Pettis. He was born at 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 and weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

“He was vocal when he first came and was so laid back. That’s my kind of guy,” Lorenzo’s father, Dennis said.

Lorenzo has two other siblings but this is Dennis’s first child, and he’s thrilled to be a father.

“I haven’t had that much adrenaline running through (me) since I played football back in high school,” he said. “I thank God. He’s such a blessing in so many ways and he’s a New Year’s baby. To me that just validates that this guy is special and he’s going to do some great things in this world.”

(A photo provided by Bronson BirthPlace shows Caleb and Rachel Little with their son, Killian.)

About two hours after Lorenzo’s debut, Bronson BirthPlace in Kalamazoo celebrated its first delivery of 2022.

Rachel and Caleb Little of Galesburg welcomed Killian Eugene Little into this world at 2:30 a.m.

He weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces at birth.

Rachel Little said they are also excited to start the new year with their new bundle of joy.

At University of Michigan Health-West in Wyoming, four babies were born in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, a hospital spokesperson said.

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids told News 8 that for the privacy of its patients, it was not sharing information about its first births of the year at this time.

— WOOD TV8 digital journalist Christa Ferguson contributed to this story.