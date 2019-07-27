Mayor of Plainwell dies at 68

A photo of the City of Plainwell Mayor Brooks that was posted by the city’s Facebook page July 26, 2019.

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The mayor of Plainwell, who served the city for almost 20 years, died in his home Thursday evening.

Mayor Rick Brooks, 68, died “surrounded by friends and family” Thursday, July 25, according to the City of Plainwell’s Facebook page.

Brooks began serving in 2000 and “served the city with unmatched love for his community,” according to the post.

“Mayor Brooks was a constant and passionate advocate for the city he served,” the post said. “He loved the festivals and parades and was a champion for many of the businesses and non-profits and the Christmas tree lighting will never be the same.”