Marlee Ginter leaving WOOD TV8 after 8 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Anchor Marlee Ginter is leaving WOOD TV8 after eight years on TV in West Michigan.

Ginter announced on “News 8 at 11 p.m.” Thursday that she is departing for an anchor position out-of-state and in a warmer climate.

Ginter came to Michigan in 2011 from Seattle, WA to co-anchor “News 8 at 10 p.m.” with Brian Sterling. In 2014, she added “News 8 at 11 p.m.” Her big move came in 2017 when she helped conceptualize and launch West Michigan’s only 7 p.m. newscast “The 7 on 8.”

During her time with WOOD TV8, Marlee has been actively involved as part of the Target 8 Investigates team. She has a passion for investigative reporting and looking out for viewers. Her work with Target 8 won her an Investigative Reporter Emmy and she was honored by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for her investigative series on used cars missing airbags. She also won back-to-back Michigan Associated Press Best Individual Reporting Awards.

In addition to her anchoring and investigative work, Marlee spent hours learning about and covering ArtPrize each fall. She hosted the “Why These Finalists?” and “ArtPrize Finale” shows over the years.

Marlee’s last newscast on News 8 will be at 7 p.m. Friday where the station will celebrate her work and show some of the memorable during her time here in West Michigan.

She also promises to update her social media accounts soon to share the news of where she is headed next. Keep up with Marlee Ginter on Facebook and Twitter.

