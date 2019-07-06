Man stabbed and killed in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found stabbed to death in his apartment late Friday night.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said 55-year-old Thomas Allen Kennedy of Grand Haven was stabbed to death in his apartment on the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue after an argument with his roommate sometime around 10 p.m.

Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect, a 29-year-old Grand Haven man and Kennedy’s roommate, is being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail for open murder charges related to this incident.

His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab and detectives from MSP Rockford Post assisted with this investigation.