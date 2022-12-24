KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:16 p.m., deputies with the Kalamazoo County Department of Public Safety were dispatched to Conant Street between Hawley Street and Stuart Avenue for reports of gunshots. Ten minutes later, a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital.

Officers spoke to the victim, who told them the shooting happened near the intersection of Conant Street and Hawley Street.

KDPS officers did not give a description of a suspect. The victim is in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.