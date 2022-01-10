Man pleads in swimmer’s 2020 death on Gull Lake

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who had been drinking before his watercraft hit a swimmer on Gull Lake in the summer of 2020, killing him, has pleaded guilty.

Tyler Boyd, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to operating a watercraft under the influence of liquor causing death.

His plea put a stop to his trial; jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday. Other charges against Boyd were dismissed.

The charges stem from the July 5, 2020, death of a swimmer on Gull Lake near Richland. Authorities said the swimmer was hit by Boyd’s watercraft. Boyd was formally charged Aug. 25, 2020.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 14.