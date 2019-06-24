Man killed in Muskegon drive-by shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed inside his Muskegon home after a drive-by shooting Sunday.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Superior Street near E. Forest Avenue.

Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 the victim was killed inside his home, which was shot multiple times.

The victim was identified as a man in his 60s, according to Maat.

On Monday, the rear of the home showed fire damage and holes in the siding.

Neighbors did not want to go on camera but told 24 Hour News 8 the deceased man suffered a stroke recently and was mentally disabled. They did not believe he was the intended target.

No suspect information was released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

—24 Hour News 8’s Barton Deiters contributed to this report.