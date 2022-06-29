William Jones is arraigned via video connection on 19 criminal charges including murder for the death of Chris Neal. (Dec. 3, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty of breaking into a family’s home, holding them hostage, killing one of them and shooting and injuring three police officers in 2019.

William Jones, 37, was charged on Dec. 3, 2019 with 19 counts: open murder; felony murder; three counts of assault with intent to commit murder; first-degree home invasion; unlawful imprisonment; being a felon in possession of a firearm; being a felon in possession of ammunition; assaulting, resisting and obstructing an officer; and nine counts of felony firearm.

He was found not guilty on one count of resisting and obstructing an officer.

The charges stem from a home invasion in 2019. Jones broke into a house on Proctor Avenue near King Highway in Comstock Township on Dec. 1, 2019 and held Christopher Neal, his wife and toddler daughter hostage. Neal was shot in the head and killed.

When police moved in on the house, Jones shot and wounded three officers: A Kalamazoo public safety officer was shot in the shoulder, a Michigan State Police trooper in the leg and a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy was grazed on the head.

Neal, 22, was a native of Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he met his wife, who is from Southwest Michigan.

“He was very charismatic and very outgoing and loved cars,” Neal’s wife, Haley Coe, said on the stand. “And he was just like a people pleaser, like, he just wanted to make everybody happy.”