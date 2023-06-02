STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Sturgis man will spend decades in a state prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2019.

Wade Allen, 39, was sentenced Thursday to between 39 and 60 years in prison for second-degree murder, between two and five years for attempted dismemberment and mutilation, and a consecutive three years, two months to five years for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office added that Allen will have to register as a sex offender. He must also pay restitution, court costs and fines.

In May 2019, a tip about a body led police to his Sturgis apartment, where they found the remains of Kelly-Jien Warner-Miller in two coolers. Allen was arrested.

The Attorney General’s Office said that Allen then told his cellmates he strangled Warner-Miller to death. The cellmates told investigators and when Allen found out, he sexually assaulted one of then, prosecutors said.

Allen pleaded no contest in the murder in February.