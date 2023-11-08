MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with setting fire to the Boys and Girls Club in Muskegon in August.

Court records show Bruce Potter, 22, is charged with third-degree arson and lying to a peace officer.

A fire at the Muskegon Boys and Girls Club was set on purpose, investigators say. (Aug. 12, 2023)

The fire happened Aug. 12, causing between $5 million and $7 million in damage to the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore building on W. Western Avenue near Division Street. Leaders told News 8 in September that they expected it to take six months to a year to fix all the damage, clean everything up and finish the renovations that were already underway when the fire happened.

No one was injured in the fire.

Court records list Potter as unemployed and homeless.

He was arraigned on the lying charge Nov. 2 and the arson charge the following day. The lying charge is a two-year high misdemeanor and the arson charge a 10-year felony.

Bond was set at a total of $25,000. Potter is expected back in court for hearings on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22.