KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who took off from a traffic stop and led deputies on a high-speed chase was arrested inside a Kalamazoo hospital, authorities say.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was driving recklessly in the area of S. 26th Street and the I-94 Business Loop in Comstock Township, so deputies tried to pull him over around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Instead, the sheriff’s office said, the driver took off and led deputies on a chase east along I-94 to the county line, at which point he turned around and went west on the highway. The chase reached speeds of 120 mph, deputies say.

Once the chase made its way into Kalamazoo, deputies gave it up, deciding it was too dangerous to bystanders to keep going.

Not long after, Bronson Methodist Hospital security called dispatchers and said the suspect’s car was in the hospital’s Walnut Street parking ramp. Deputies say the driver got out of his car, shed his jacket, put on a mask and went into the hospital.

He was soon found in the hospital and arrested without incident.

He was jailed on charges of fleeing and eluding and on an outstanding warrant for absconding parole. His name was not released Thursday pending arraignment.